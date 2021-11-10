Skip to main content
InStyle Continues Collaboration Push With Parisian Brand Ba&sh

“Collaboration is key to InStyle," said editor in chief Laura Brown.

BA&SH X INSTYLE DRESS
BA&SH X INSTYLE DRESS Array

Fashion magazine InStyle is showing no signs of slowing down on its collaboration push — this time teaming up with French label Ba&sh.

Fresh from its line with Mother Denim, InStyle, whose parent company Meredith was just sold to DotDash in a deal valued at $2.7 billion, has partnered with Ba&sh to launch a holiday collection that is exclusively available on Ba&sh’s U.S. and Canada websites, and select stores. It features a printed midi dress for $260, a classic blazer with custom interior piping that matches the dress print for $375 and a leopard-printed belt for $260.

InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown, who worked closely with Ba&sh on the line, said: “Collaboration is key to InStyle so we are thrilled to partner with the groovy French ladies at Ba&sh for the party season. Bang for your buck, Ba&sh for your bash.”

InStyle has previously collaborated with Mother, Lake & Skye, Clare V, x Karla, Atelier Paulin, Zou Xou, La DoubleJ and J. Jill. It also partnered with then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris to launch her “Ambitious” pink sweatshirt for the Phenomenal Woman action campaign and clothing brand and most recently launched a limited-edition beauty box in partnership with Astrology Zone.

While the collaborations are more about brand exposure and charity alignments, its main money-making stream will come from its own stand-alone Badass products. So far, it has only launched InStyle Badass Lipsticks, but has more solo releases in the pipeline.

InStyle’s group publisher Agnes Chapski said: “We’re so excited to collaborate with Ba&sh on this Parisian-inspired holiday collection. Partnering with innovative and like-minded brands creates a new way for us to connect with our consumers. These alignments are powerful on so many levels and allow us to push out our brand in a meaningful way.”

InStyle is just one of a number of media brands branching out of traditional print and advertising revenue streams. Print advertising was an area that was already struggling across the entire media industry, only to be exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

After launching a perfume and a furniture line, Hearst-owned Cosmopolitan magazine entered the wine market with Uncorked and also launched a sunscreen and sunless tanning collection, CosmoSun. Elsewhere, The Strategist, New York Magazine’s shopping arm, recently partnered with West Elm on a co-branded and curated digital shop, marking the first time the home retailer has partnered with a publisher.

 

ad