InStyle, Entertainment Weekly Exit Print

A number of glossy magazines are about to go out of print.

Barry Diller’s media company Dotdash Meredith, which purchased Meredith last year for $2.7 billion, told staffers Wednesday that six of the magazines it acquired — InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español — would become digital-only publications, resulting in about 200 job losses. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“This is an important step in the evolution of Dotdash Meredith, and I want to be clear with everyone about what we are doing and what is ahead,” Dotdash Meredith chief executive officer Neil Vogel said. “We have said from the beginning, buying Meredith was about buying brands, not magazines or websites. It is not news to anyone that there has been a pronounced shift in readership and advertising from print to digital, and as a result, for a few important brands, print is no longer serving the brand’s core purpose. As such, we are going to move to a digital-only future for these brands, which will help us to unlock their full potential.”

He added that while “naysayers will interpret this as another nail in print’s coffin, they couldn’t be more wrong….from People to BHG to Southern Living to Wood, and all our other beloved print publications, we continue to provide incredible value to readers in print and we will proudly print over 350 million magazines in 2022.”

It was widely expected that the acquisition would result in reduced print, with the word “digital” being used 23 times in the original press release announcing the sale. In contrast, “print” was used just twice and one of those mentions was to point out that Meredith’s digital ad revenue has already surpassed its print ad revenue for the last three quarters.

Print magazines, an area already struggling before the pandemic, have taken a big hit in recent years. Earlier this week Cosmopolitan revealed that beginning this year it will print eight themed issues, each dedicated to a different subject and numbered rather than tied to a specific month. In 2019, it published 12 issues, then 10 in 2020 when the pandemic began, and nine in 2021. Marie Claire, which Hearst sold to Future, is now publishing just two print issues a year, while WSJ., the luxury fashion and culture insert of The Wall Street Journal, cut frequency from 12 issues to eight in 2021 with a renewed focus on digital platforms.