InStyle Magazine is beginning the new year by delving deeper into retail.

After several launches last year, the Meredith-owned title is continuing to collaborate with brands under its Badass franchise — this time with Los Angeles-based denim label Mother.

On Friday, the brands are launching a three-piece capsule collection, inspired by InStyle’s Badass Women Platform, which “celebrates women who show up, speak up, get things done.” It began with an InStyle Badass issue (the latest one features cover star Regina King) and has expanded into e-commerce.

The three-piece capsule includes Mother’s high-rise flare, the Hustler Ankle Fray, in white with a “Badass” patch on the backside; a set of two bright-orange Badass hair barrettes, and a pair of white throwback tube socks with Badass written across the front. Prices range from $24 to $208 and will be available on motherdenim.com.

Through the end of June, Mother will donate $20 from the purchase price of each Hustler Ankle Fray in Badass and $5 from the purchase price of each pair of Badass Socks and Barrettes to The Loveland Foundation to support their efforts to bring opportunity and healing to Black women and girls by providing them with access to therapy.

InStyle has previously collaborated with Lake & Skye, Clare V, xKarla, Atelier Paulin, Zou Xou and J. Jill. It also partnered with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris to launch her “Ambitious” pink sweatshirt for the Phenomenal Woman action campaign and clothing brand (this was not under the Badass franchise) and will launch a collection with La DoubleJ later this month. Some, but not all, have charitable elements.

In addition to this, Laura Brown, editor in chief of InStyle, has requested submissions from young designers, and is “excited to get their ideas into the world.”

Explaining the collaborations on the business side, Agnes Chapski, publisher of InStyle, said: “InStyle has been aligning with interesting and ‘like-minded’ brands blending culture and cool to produce something meaningful. Our CoLabs build up our brands and allow us to play off and leverage each other’s unique cache and distinct access to consumers. In the end, its all about building deeper relationships with our partners and consumers.”

While the collaborations are more about brand exposure and charity alignments, its main money making stream will come from its own standalone Badass products, Chapski added. So far, it has only launched InStyle Badass Lipsticks, but more solo releases are in the pipeline.

InStyle is just one of a number of media brands branching out of traditional print and advertising revenue streams. Print advertising was an area that was already struggling across the entire media industry, only to be exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

After launching a perfume and a furniture line, Hearst-owned Cosmopolitan magazine entered the wine market in October with Uncorked. The New Yorker, published by Condé Nast, also recently released new branded merchandise, including playing cards illustrated by cartoonist Edward Steed, socks featuring the magazine’s monocled mascot Eustace Tilley, coffee mugs, pencils and notebooks, T-shirts, a hoodie, a beanie and even a new baby onesie.

