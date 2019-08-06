FASHION’S FRESHEST DIPLOMAT: InStyle’s fashion news director Eric Wilson will be shipping out to China later this month and is transitioning into an editor at large role. The New York-based writer is heading east for a variety of reasons, but he will remain tied to Meredith Corp.

“I have been here for a substantial amount of time and I do love being here. But this is an opportunity to explore the world more and to continue writing about fashion but from a different perspective,” Wilson said Thursday. “I am relocating to Hong Kong along with my husband [Van Vahle, senior vice president of consumer engagement and e-commerce at Clinique] for his work assignment. I will still be contributing to InStyle, as well as additional projects.”

He added, “I’ve never been able to say no to an adventure. What I’m most looking forward to about being in Asia is seeing new places, trying new things. I’m looking forward to going to at least a dozen countries that I’ve never been to before.”

His editor at large status at InStyle will allow him to continue to contribute to the magazine, while also penning travel features for other publications and developing a few fashion-related book projects.

The biannual London-Milan-Paris fashion circuit isn’t the only reason why Wilson’s passport is well-stamped. He has touched down in 30 countries to date. Safaris in Tanzania and South Africa, hikes in Bhutan, a journey up the Amazon River from Manaus Brazil to the rain forest, and a trek around nearly all of Mount Rainier’s 93-mile Wonderland Trail were some of his more intrepid trips. Japan’s art-centric Naoshima Island, Cambodia, Bali, Singapore and Venezuela were among the other ports of call.

The writer has earned his stripes in the fashion trenches. Before joining Time Inc., now Meredith, five and a half years ago, Wilson was a reporter and fashion critic on the Styles desk at The New York Times for nine years. The West Virginian first immersed himself in the world of fashion during an eight-year run at Women’s Wear Daily, where he covered a myriad of stories including counterfeit designer goods and Gianni Versace’s murder. Wilson also wrote W magazine’s “Month in Fashion” column at that time.

Like many Asia-bound creatives, executives and entrepreneurs, Wilson is centered on the future, but that doesn’t mean he is ditching his past. “What will I most about New York? Certainly, all of my friends here, but they are all expected to be invited to visit me in Hong Kong at any moment,” Wilson said.