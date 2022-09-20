×
Today's Digital Daily

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

Italian Harper’s Bazaar on Track to Debut First Print Issue

The Hearst-owned title has named a trifecta tasked with launching the first print issue in December.

Italian Harper's Bazaar has named an
Italian Harper's Bazaar has named an executive trifecta tasked with launching its first print issue in December 2022. Courtesy of Hearst

MILAN — Hearst has apparently found its recipe for Italian Harper’s Bazaar, naming an executive trifecta tasked with launching the print edition of the glossy title.

Daria Veledeeva, former editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar Russia, was named to the top role at the Italian edition, which will hit newsstands in December, the first print issue since Italy’s Harper’s Bazaar was introduced in early 2020 as a digital-focused publication.

After Hearst severed ties last summer with its Russian partners Shkulev Media and Fashion Press and ceased operations in the country, Veledeeva was brought on board to jump-start print.

The editor will be flanked by executive creative director Marc Ascoli, the former creative director of AnOther magazine and the art director of Yohji Yamamoto. He now runs the Atelier32 studio focusing on ad campaigns, brand identity and artistic direction.

Fashion editor Sissy Vian is joining Italy’s Bazaar in the role of creative fashion director. She has had extensive experience at rival publishing house Condé Nast, having started her career at Vogue Italia and held the title of fashion editor at large at Vogue Japan for more than 20 years.

Upon introducing Italy’s Harper’s Bazaar, Hearst teased that the print publication would be part of the equation in due time. Alan Prada, formerly at Vogue Italia, was appointed editor in chief and shared with WWD his plans to bring the flair of the glossy title to a digital-savvy audience.

Prada left the media company in February last year to join Giorgio Armani as the company’s deputy creative director of online and offline image, a new role. Massimo Russo was appointed to the editor’s role after Prada’s departure.

