Jeff Zucker Resigns From CNN After Failing to Disclose Relationship With Colleague

Jeff Zucker, one of the most powerful players in media, is stepping down from his role as president of CNN Worldwide and chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports after he failed to disclose his relationship with a colleague.

“As part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today,” Zucker wrote in an email to staffers.

The relationship is with Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of CNN Worldwide, leading marketing, publicity and public relations teams. Both are divorced.

In a statement, she said: “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time.”

Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, said: “I have accepted Jeff Zucker’s resignation as chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and pPresident of CNN Worldwide. We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years. We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.”

Zucker joined CNN in 2013 as president and in 2019 was named chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, overseeing all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports.

Prior to CNN, Zucker spent more than twenty years at NBC Universal, eventually becoming the company’s president and CEO from 2007 to 2011.

