Condé Nast has fired Jeffrey Toobin after he exposed himself to his coworkers at The New Yorker during a Zoom meeting.

Toobin, who has written for The New Yorker since 1993, made the announcement on Twitter: “I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”

Condé chief people officer Stan Duncan then confirmed in a staff memo that Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company, which also publishes Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ, among others, following a suspension and subsequent investigation into the incident.

“I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously,” Duncan said. “We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct.”

According to Vice’s Motherboard tech vertical, which first reported the incident, Toobin masturbated during the mid-October Zoom meeting in front of staffers from The New Yorker and radio station WNYC, who were on the call to take part in an election simulation.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he said in a statement to Motherboard last month.

Toobin is also a legal analyst at CNN and in October the company said: “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.” There has been no update on his employment status at the network.

