Jenna Ortega Brings Wednesday Addams to Life for The Face Magazine

Jenna Ortega is ready to explore the dark side, as she fronts the cover of the latest issue of The Face magazine looking pale and even a bit possessed, and declaring that “I love things that are disturbing.”

Ortega is set to reinvent her image as she stars in the coming-of-age, supernatural and horror-comedy series “Wednesday” — the TV version of the cult film series “The Addams Family” — by Tim Burton.

Coming out a day after the show lands on Netflix on Wednesday, the magazine features a series of images of Ortega bringing the gothic and quirky qualities of Wednesday Addams to life.

Jenna Ortega Courtesy/Moni Haworth

The visuals are accompanied by an interview conducted by Ortega’s Disney Channel pal and pop star Olivia Rodrigo. Ortega and Rodrigo starred in two popular Disney Channel shows “Stuck in the Middle” and “Bizaardvark,” respectively, around the same period.

The two discussed post-Disney life, dealing with fame, and meeting with Christina Ricci, who played the role of Wednesday Addams in the movies that came out in the early ’90s.

Ortega also shared that she would like to explore new genres beyond horror. This year alone she has appeared in the slasher film “X” and the remake version of the cult classic “Scream.”

“I would hope I’m doing jobs that excite me. I think I’d tend to go down the more dramatic indie route. Maybe a good slasher or two in there. I’d like my jobs to be diverse. If I reach some sort of widespread genre collection, that would be exciting for me,” she said in the interview.

Jenna Ortega Courtesy/Moni Haworth

Matthew Whitehouse, editor of The Face, said there is no better way to “cap off a horror show of a year for U.K. politics than an issue packed with all manner of strange and haunting things.”

Other highlights in the new issue include a series of stories exploring the resurgence of goth; an interview with Alex Cooper, host of “Call Her Daddy,” the podcast that Spotify acquired for $60 million last year, and an editorial of the American singer-songwriter and artist Ethal Kane shot by Lotta.