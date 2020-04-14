At a time when many brands are scrambling to rethink their fall campaigns, Dior is sticking with a familiar team.

The French luxury house’s pre-fall 2020 campaign, lensed by Brigitte Niedermair, features brand ambassador Jennifer Lawrence in minimalist outfits from the collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The Oscar-winning actress has kept a low public profile since her wedding last year to art gallerist Cooke Maroney, and did not attend Dior’s most recent runway show in Paris in February.

The pre-fall campaign was shot from Dec. 18 to 20 in New York, well before the coronavirus imposed social distancing and shut down fashion shoots worldwide, a spokeswoman for Dior said.

The images broke on Tuesday in Elle Decor Italia, and will appear on April 16 in Italian women’s magazine Amica. In addition to traditional press, Dior plans to roll out the campaign online, though it declined to comment on its overall budget.

With its focus on crisp, monochromatic silhouettes, the campaign reflects Chiuri’s concept of a timeless wardrobe, composed of essentials, as well as founder Christian Dior’s architectural approach to clothes.

While Chiuri’s approach has been decried by some critics as too safe, it appears in tune with the retrenchment taking place as the luxury industry grapples with the impact of COVID-19, with many industry experts calling for fewer, more seasonless collections.

Art directed by Niedermair, the campaign was styled by Isabelle Kontoure, with hair by Jenny Cho and makeup by Peter Philips. In a separate interview with WWD, the photographer said the COVID-19 crisis was forcing the industry to reassess its priorities.

“Brands need to think more about the image they want to present. I’ve always been fascinated by the craftsmanship, the artisanality and the beauty of some products. Perhaps this could be an opportunity to cut the noise and go back to those values,” Niedermair said.

“In my view, a general slowdown and a shift from quantity to quality can only be good,” she added.

