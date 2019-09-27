Jennifer Lopez catapulted the total media impact value of Milan Fashion Week into overdrive.

J.Lo closed Versace’s spring runway show in a reimagined version of her iconic plunging Versace dress she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000. The jungle-inspired look, unquestionably one of the most famous red-carpet numbers of all time, is said to have been the impetus for the creation of Google Image Search.

According to Launchmetrics, which crunched the numbers, the total media impact value of Milan Fashion Week was $118.4 million, which consisted of $89.1 million in social media and $29.3 million in online media.

MIV measures the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social, print), inclusive of paid, owned, earned mediums. Instagram social media is based on business and creator account monitoring only. Data was monitored between Sept. 17 and 25 for online and social.

The Jennifer Lopez finale at the Versace show generated $31.8 million in total media impact value, which consisted of $21.6 million in total contribution of social media and $10.2 million in total contribution of online media. The data was monitored between Sept. 20 and 25.

In the first 48 hours alone, the J.Lo finale moment at the Versace show generated $9.4 million in media impact value, between the dates of Sept. 20 and 22. The numbers have since increased due to continuous coverage in press, following the event, and on social media, as well as engagement.

The top influencer post was by Chiara Ferragni, which generated $4.7 million in media impact value, and the top celebrity account was Jennifer Lopez, which drummed up $32.3 million in media impact value.

According to Launchmetrics, the top five brands by media impact value were, in order, Versace, Gucci, Prada, Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana.

The top five brands’ owned media were Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Moschino and Fendi.

For more stories:

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Expands $2 Billion Fragrance Franchise With Promise

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Will Perform at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez Is This Year’s CFDA Style Icon

WATCH: The Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Trends You Need to Know