Hearst has tapped one of its digital stars to be the new leader of Cosmopolitan and is making a number of other changes as Troy Young settles into his new leadership role.

Jessica Pels has been named the editor in chief of Cosmopolitan, succeeding Michele Promaulayko, who took up the role in 2016 and is exiting Hearst. Pels had been rumored recently to be a favorite of Young’s, who became president of Hearst Magazines in July, due to her success in revamping Cosmopolitan’s digital and social footprint, and increasing readership. A memo on her promotion noted record web traffic in May of 26 million unique visitors.

Pels joined Hearst in 2014 and became digital director of the Cosmopolitan. Before that, she worked for Conde Nast brands Glamour and Teen Vogue.

But Pels taking up the top spot is just one of many changes Hearst is making to its titles with a seeming focus on further integrating digital and print and promoting those who have shown themselves to be digitally savvy.

Steel Marcoux, previously style director of Country Living, another Hearst title, has been tapped as editor in chief of interior design magazine Veranda. She replaces Clinton Smith, who last month exited the magazine after five relatively lackluster years.

Elsewhere, Kristin Koch is now executive director of Seventeen’s website and will oversee all content for the title, including for print issues, according to a memo, as part if the magazine’s “digital first strategy.” Joanna Saltz, who started at Seventeen in 2004 and was most recently editorial director of House Beautiful’s website is now editorial director of the title as a whole. She’s replacing Sophie Donelson, who is also leaving Hearst.

Changes like this have been expected at Hearst essentially since Young was tapped to replace longtime magazines president David Carey. Sources have said every Hearst magazine was being reviewed by Young, and his chosen lieutenant Kate Lewis, in an effort to not only suss out any remaining editorial luddites, but also those who were simply underperforming on the digital front. Revenue from digital content and video is a major area of focus for Young.

However, Young wrote in the memo that print magazines “will always play an integral role and we are fully committed to them.”

“The complementary strengths of our offerings are what gives us our unique position in today’s highly competitive media marketplace,” Young added. “Our teams are embracing cross-platform brand alignment, which will foster even greater idea sharing, more ambitious content creation and the development of strategic business initiatives, all of which benefit our audience, both consumer and commercial. As we continue to evolve, we will combine editorial intuition with audience insights and data to create unique and purposeful experiences for our readers.”