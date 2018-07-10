Jim Moore is keeping plenty busy after earlier this year moving to an “at-large” role with GQ, where he was creative director for 30 years.

Moore’s first big project is working with Todd Snyder as a stylist for his spring 2019 runway show, a first for the longtime editor, as well as four editorial campaigns, photographed by Sebastian Kim. But the term stylist doesn’t seem to cover the full scope of Moore’s work with Snyder’s brand, something he’s seen from its inception nearly a decade ago.

“We’ve known each other from back in the J. Crew days — when [Snyder] left [in 2008], he was scared to death and I held his hand a little and said, ‘It’s going to be fine,’” Moore said of his long-standing relationship with the designer, who led men’s wear at J. Crew for several years. “Then I saw him at a trade show, and he was like, ‘Can I show you these few things I’ve been working on?’ I told him to put in a label with his name on them then and there.…He probably would have done it anyway, but I have to say I was the one who gave him the kick in the pants to get it going.”

Moore continued to work with Snyder in a mentorship capacity, but after moving to a contract role with Condé Nast at the start of this year, he was free to formally work with a lot of brands that he had to keep somewhat at arm’s length as the creative director of a publication. And Snyder was one of the first people Moore called up for a meeting to talk possibilities.

Moore noted that the upcoming show and the collection, which he was involved in some decisions on, is “eclectic” and counts as a “more personal” creative expression than he’s made in the past.

But he has been taking a lot of meetings since being freed of the day-to-day at GQ, where he still works on some projects, along with some for Condé Nast corporate.

“This is my chance to jump into some areas that I maybe had only been peripherally involved in before,” Moore said.

To wit, he’s meeting with agents and already has a TV show in the works, as well as a book about his time at GQ, and what sounds like plenty of consulting work in the pipeline.

“To balance a few things on my plate as diverse as a retailer, a tech company, a start-up and an established American brand, that’s great,” Moore said without specifying just yet who besides Snyder he was working with. “It’s definitely a change [from magazine publishing], but I can see, with other things I have lied up with Todd and outside, I’m going to be busy.”

