Jisoo, Anya Taylor-Joy to Appear in Dior Addict Campaign; Alexander McQueen Film; Boohoo Ad Ban

DIOR CAMPAIGN: Blackpink’s Jisoo, actress Anya Taylor-Joy and artist Sharon Alexie will appear in the new campaign for Dior Addict lipstick, which is being relaunched this March.

The campaign was lensed by Liz Collins.

The stills, due to break on March 1 on Dior beauty-owned digital channels, appear in the form of diptychs. There’s a product shot appearing on the left and a photo of one of the talents — with high-shine, colored lips — to the right. Each woman is accessorized with a silver Dior bag.

Jisoo Courtesy of Dior

The 30-second video for Dior Addict, coming with the tag line “The new shine lipstick,” features Jisoo with a mic, a swirling Taylor-Joy and Alexie making art. They’re also shown holding the lipstick in the spot that will go live on March 9, also on the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned beauty house’s platforms.

Dior said in a statement of Taylor-Joy ⁠— who is appearing in her first campaign for the house after being named Dior ambassador representing women’s fashion and beauty in October 2021; Jisoo, and Alexie (aka Flamme de Pigalle): “Each one flaunts her own confident style, her highly creative world and, above all, her personality.”

The new Dior Addict lipsticks will be available in four different refillable cases dressed in black lacquer, raw denim, pink quilted material (think Dior’s Cannage leather goods) and metallic silver.

Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior makeup, worked with the LVMH-owned house’s laboratories on the lipstick made 90 percent from ingredients of natural origin and with floral lip care. The new collection includes 40 shades. There’s Dior 8, a “brick red” color; 100 Nude Look, a reinterpretation of Christian Dior’s “greige,” and 525 Chérie, a rosy hue with a name nodding to the women that the designer himself called “Chéries.” — JENNIFER WEIL

ON THE ROOF: Alexander McQueen has collaborated with award-winning visual artist Sophie Muller on a short film that brings pieces from the brand’s spring 2022 collection to life.

Mirroring the concept of the fashion show, which was shot on the rooftop of a car park in East London last October, the film features models standing and moving at the top of a building in central London with the city’s iconic skyline and mood changing clouds as the background.

“I love the idea of embracing the mystery and unpredictability of the sky, the fact it is always moving, always changing,” commented Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

“I look out over London from our studio where the views are incredible and represent our home throughout history from St. Paul’s Cathedral to the London Eye. The sky against which those familiar monuments appear may be calm and restorative at times and menacing at others. For me, the tension between the two is extremely inspiring,” she added.

Muller has produced hundreds of music and fashion videos in her four-decade-long career. Her work has won numerous awards, including a Grammy, a Brit Award and several MTV Awards. Her most notable collaborators include Maroon 5, Kylie Minogue, Gwen Stefani and Rihanna. — TIANWEI ZHANG

BOOHOO BAN: Boohoo has fallen foul of Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority after a single person complained to the independent watchdog about a series of images featuring a female model wearing an oversize T-shirt, and not much else.

The images, which appeared last November on the brand’s website, showed a model wearing the shirt with thong bikini bottoms and sneakers. One showed the model, from behind, kneeling; another pictured her sitting on the ground with her legs apart. In the third one she was lifting up the T-shirt as if to remove it, and showing her torso.

According to the ASA, the person who complained “believed that the images objectified and sexualized women,” and argued that the ad was offensive, harmful and irresponsible.

The ASA described two of the images as “sexually suggestive” and said the third put the emphasis on exposed skin rather than the product.

“We also noted that neither the partial nudity nor the bikini bottoms were relevant to the product and that the images did not show the product as it would usually be worn. For those reasons, we concluded that the ad objectified and sexualized women. It was therefore irresponsible and likely to cause serious offense.”

The ASA said the ad must not appear again in its current form, and asked Boohoo to ensure that future ads are “prepared with a sense of responsibility to consumers and to society, and do not cause serious or widespread offense or harm by objectifying women.”

Boohoo had argued that the images were part of its swimwear category, and that the model was wearing the T-shirt over a bikini. It said the way it presents its garments “reflects the diversity of women in society” and the Boohoo consumer base.

Boohoo also removed the images after the complaint was lodged, and before the ASA ruling.

On Wednesday Boohoo said it was “disappointed by the findings of this ruling because we pride ourselves in our inclusive, body positive imagery.

“Our marketing reflects the vibrant and confident culture of our brand and is designed to empower, not to intentionally cause offense.”

The company noted that it “immediately removed the associated images from its website” after receiving details of the complaint from the ASA.

A few weeks ago, Boohoo introduced a new social-driven campaign #boohoofilterfree, which aims to eradicate filter abuse and reduce comparison culture.

Boohoo said it believes the use of filters and face-altering apps have damaging effects on young people’s self-esteem and, with a lack of policing by social media apps, “filter abuse” in communities has become the norm.

Under the new campaign, influencers and customers are being encouraged to post across their social channels “filter free” using the Instagram story effect available on Boohoo’s profile (@boohoo) to spread awareness about negative self-image and comparison culture. — SAMANTHA CONTI