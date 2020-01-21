Coach has released its first campaign images featuring new global face Jennifer Lopez.

She is the female face of the brand’s “Originals Go Their Own Way,” while Michael B. Jordan appears in the men’s ads.

Set in New York City, the spring campaign “advocates for doing things your own way and expressing yourself through purpose and style,” the company said.

Shot by Juergen Teller, who began working with Coach last fall, the campaign features locations including the Edge at Hudson Yards and the High Line, where Coach held its spring runway show. The images also feature the sculpture “Brick House” by the artist Simone Leigh. a 16-foot tall bronze bust of a black woman which is a symbol of inclusion, and is located beneath the brand’s headquarters on the High Line.

“At the start of a new decade, I felt instinctively that it was right to celebrate the color, energy and optimism of New York, our hometown and inspiration as a house,” said Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers. “I loved working with Juergen to bring my vision for spring to life, and to tell the stories of Jennifer and Michael in a unique and authentic way.”

“Originals Go Their Own Way” showcases the brand’s new spring bags, including the Hutton, the Rambler, and the men’s Pacer Backpack and Belt Bag as well as the ready-to-wear collection.