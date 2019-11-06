Joann Pailey has been named head of marketing and content at Altuzarra. Most recently, she was with Elle magazine as fashion and market director, guiding the visual fashion content and working with stylists, photographers and other creative executives. She has been with the magazine for 19 years.

Pailey takes over duties formerly handled by Celia Nichols, who had been a marketing, communications and branding consultant to Altuzarra, and left the firm to join Tod’s Group as vice president of marketing and communications, Americas, overseeing both Tod’s and Roger Vivier. She started Monday.

Joseph Altuzarra said he’s known Pailey for years. “Her unique combination of skills offers an opportunity for Altuzarra to grow in countless ways,” he said.

“From my seat as an editor, I have watched Joseph develop as a designer since the beginning of his career,” said Pailey. “It’s a privilege to have this opportunity to help amplify his storytelling, and it really speaks to the brand’s innovation that Altuzarra recognizes how important it is today for designers to connect directly and authentically with their customers.”

Pailey starts Nov. 11 and reports to Karis Durmer, chief executive officer of Altuzarra.