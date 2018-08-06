That was quick.

Although Joanna Coles was on Friday negotiating her exit from Hearst, according to The New York Post, it appears she’s already packed up her treadmill desk and gone. Her e-mail has been shut down and she posted a short video to her Instagram account, walking on said treadmill desk, and metaphorically out of her role as chief content officer.

Coles noted the miles she’s spent walking at her desk, through the “peaks and valleys” presented during her time at Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan and chief content officer, but confirmed that she’s stepping down before literally doing so from her desk.

“My route is being recalculated,” Coles said in the brief video. “It’s time for a new adventure.”

She added that she’s going to take some time off “and play some tennis” but that she will be back with “news” sometime this fall.

Her decision to exit Hearst comes shortly after Troy Young was selected to replace David Carey and as president of the magazines division by Hearst chief executive officer Steven Swartz.