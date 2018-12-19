NEW NAME: Vanity Fair France has a new top editor.

Its parent company Condé Nast France said on Wednesday that Joseph Ghosn is succeeding Anne Boulay, who was editor in chief of the title and will leave both the publication and the group on Dec. 22, according to a statement. The news confirms an earlier report in WWD that Ghosn was next in line for the post. His title at Vanity Fair France will be editorial director.

Ghosn will take up his new position at Vanity Fair France on Jan. 28 and supervise both the digital and print versions of the magazine. Ghosn is departing from Grazia France, where he had served as editorial director since 2014.

“His arrival will allow us to accelerate the development of the Vanity Fair brand on both the digital and the events front, amplifying what has already been built around the magazine,” Yves Bougon, president of Condé Nast France, said in the statement.

Michel Denisot, formerly editorial director of the print magazine, will work alongside Ghosn as editorial adviser.

The nomination marks Ghosn’s return to Condé Nast. Prior to his time at Grazia France, he worked as the digital editorial director for Condé Nast’s gqmagazine.fr, vogue.fr and glamourparis.com, plus as deputy editor of GQ France and of Les Inrockuptibles.

The move to Vanity Fair France comes at a time of turmoil for Grazia France, owned by Mondadori France. The group entered into takeover negotiations with Reworld Media on Sept. 27, resulting in waves of discontent from the Mondadori France staff. On Oct. 17, Grazia France penned an open letter to Patrice Chevalier, owner of Reworld Media, voicing the employees’ concern over the sale’s impact on the editorial direction of the magazine. The entire group went on strike on Dec. 14.

If both parties come to an agreement, Reworld Media will become the leading French media group with 33 magazines, including Grazia, Biba, Sciences & Vie, Closer, Télé Star, Auto-Plus and L’Auto Journal.