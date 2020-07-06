Joyann King is leaving Harper’s Bazaar but not Hearst Magazines.

The longtime executive editorial editor of Bazaar’s web site will take on the role of executive director of editorial business development for Town & Country and Elle Decor. There, she’ll be working for Stellene Volandes, who was recently named editorial director of Elle Decor, expanding her role as editor in chief of Town & Country. The two publications will remain separate.

It’s understood King had been in the running to succeed Glenda Bailey as editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar, but it was announced last month that Vanity Fair’s executive fashion director Samira Nasr would be taking over the reins. She began her new job Tuesday and unlike her predecessor, Nasr has oversight of both print and digital operations.

During the search for Bailey’s successor, sources told WWD if King didn’t get the top job at Bazaar, she would likely be given a promotion elsewhere in the company.

As for what her newly created job entails, Kate Lewis, Hearst’s chief content officer, explained in a memo to staff seen by WWD that she’ll act as a liaison between the edit and business teams, working directly with Vollandes to develop editorial franchises and events for partners of both brands.

“Joyann has been a part of the Hearst Magazines family for more than a decade, overseeing the Harper’s Bazaar web site, social media and video platforms,” Lewis wrote. “She has, without a doubt, ushered America’s first fashion magazine into an era of digital excellence. She is both a skilled strategist and a true tastemaker, a winning combination.”

She will not be leaving Bazaar immediately, but will spend a few weeks working with Nasr to help with the transition. Alongside executive fashion director Nicole Fritton, King has been overseeing the Bazaar print and digital edit teams in the interim period until a successor to Bailey was chosen.