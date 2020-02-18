Juicy Couture, owned by Authentic Brands Group, has forged a licensing agreement with NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated, multichannel U.S. apparel company.

NYC Alliance will design, produce and distribute Juicy Couture sportswear for women, including Ts, dresses, cardigans and the signature tracksuit for the U.S. and Canada. The agreement includes distribution rights ranging from department stores to specialty retailers, as well as select multibranded e-commerce throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The previous licensee was Global Brands Group.

For fall, there will be a tight collection under NYC Alliance, with a more robust assortment for holiday. The line will be shown in NYC Alliance’s showroom at 1411 Broadway, 15th floor, in New York. Prices haven’t been determined.

This partnership comes as Juicy Couture, established in 1997, has experienced substantial international growth, expanding into Europe and South Korea last year. In addition, Juicy Couture is poised to launch in China in spring 2020. ABG secures partners for core product categories in each market.

“Juicy Couture is one of the foundational brands at ABG…we have no doubt they [NYC Alliance] will deliver tremendous value to the brand,” said Jarrod Weber, group president, lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group. “This is only the beginning of a renewed emphasis around Juicy Couture including a robust marketing strategy.”

Bo Guo, chief executive officer of NYC Alliance, said, “Juicy Couture pioneered the track category, permeating mainstream fashion and pop culture. In today’s competitive landscape, it’s imperative to leverage strong recognizable brands that sit firmly in the minds and hearts of consumers. We’re excited to partner with ABG to continue the Juicy Couture legacy and introduce the brand to a new generation of tastemakers.”

The fall assortment will be tiered featuring a premium assortment for top retailers and a second offering for wider distribution. It will also be on Juicy Couture’s e-commerce platform.

Juicy Couture spans apparel for women, girls and babies as well as handbags, shoes, intimates, swimwear, accessories and jewelry. Its products are available in 95 freestanding stores and select department stores in about 94 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Juicy Couture fragrances are available at 25,000 points of sale.