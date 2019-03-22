MILAN — Elite World has promoted Paolo Barbieri to deputy chairman of the international model agency and of Freedom Holding, parent company of Elite World. He previously held the role of chief executive officer and will be succeeded by Julia Haart, whose remit is to globally expand and unify Elite World.

Haart described Elite World as “a truly global organization of passionate people and incredible talent.” A member of the board, Haart previously held the role of chief creative officer. “By leveraging our solid foundation, we will build an organization poised for continued growth toward common goals and a global vision. We will expand the definition of model, grow our digital footprint, incorporate new forms of creative talent, improve our client services, and give a fresh new voice to the individuals we represent,” she said.

Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, Winnie Harlow and Behati Prinsloo are some of the models under Elite World’s umbrella. It is the world’s largest international network of model management agencies and includes Elite worldwide, Women Model Management, The Society, Supreme and 360 Model Management.

As reported, Elite World in May will launch a fashion division and a brand of urban streetwear pieces inspired by the “model-off-duty” and called E.1972. This is a nod to Elite’s history, as the company was founded in 1972. The line is designed by Haart, who was previously creative director of La Perla from 2016 until last year, when the Italian innerwear brand was sold to Amsterdam-based private equity firm Sapina Holding from entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia. Haart also founded her namesake brand in 2013, which she closed when she joined La Perla.

Barbieri will be overseeing the governance and strategic direction of the group’s holdings, working closely with Scaglia, who holds the role of chairman.