×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Skin Show

Business

Khaite ‘Evaluating Investment Options,’ Looks to Next Stage

Fashion

ERL Debuts First Shop-in-Shops in Japan

The Backstory of Julia Haart’s Battle With Estranged Husband Silvio Scaglia

While Scaglia deceived his estranged wife and 'My Unorthodox Life' star about her ownership stake in Elite, a Delaware Chancery Court judge concluded that neither party has clean hands.

Julia Haart
Julia Haart Courtesy Photo

The backstory behind reality star and ousted Elite World Group chief executive officer Julia Haart’s losing court battle with estranged husband Silvio Scaglia has been revealed in a 52-page opinion by a judge from Delaware’s Chancery Court.

The decision, written by vice chancellor Morgan T. Zurn and filed Aug. 4, exposes Scaglia’s efforts to maintain control of Elite World Group despite his public proclamations that he and Haart were equal partners. But the judgement concludes that neither party had clean hands.

Haart, the former creative director of La Perla, was fired from her position as CEO of Elite in February, amid the couple’s deteriorating relationship. Hours after she was ousted, she filed for divorce from her Italian business mogul husband and in a separate Manhattan Supreme Court sued Scaglia characterizing him as a “liar and a fraud,” who owes her millions from her share of Elite parent Freedom Holding Corp., according to court documents.

Related Galleries

Representatives for Haart and Scaglia did not immediately return requests for comment.

According to the Chancery Court motion, Freedom “began reporting in financial statements that Scaglia and Haart owned Freedom equally.” In reality, Scaglia maintained one share more of Freedom stock than his wife. A razor-thin margin of control that was apparently unbeknownst to Haart at the time.

As Zurn wrote: “Despite the appearance of an equal partnership, the evidence reveals that Haart never owned an equal stake of Freedom’s preferred stock.”

But, according to court filings, Haart became aware that her husband was deceiving her back in 2020. That’s when Freedom entered into a negotiation with Gabelli Group Capital Partners over a possible SPAC transaction for Elite. At the time, Haart was CEO of Elite, but Scaglia excluded her from the negotiations with Gabelli.

“During these negotiations, Haart learned for the first time that Freedom preferred shares existed, and that Scaglia owned all of them,” writes Zurn. “Haart testified she was ‘devastated’ to learn that Scaglia had ‘misled and lied to [her]’ and that he could make decisions for the business, including selling it to Gabelli, without her.”

After that, Scaglia showed contrition by appearing to transfer to Haart 50 percent of Freedom holdings.

Zurn writes: “The record contains a June 12 stock power purporting to transfer from Scaglia to Haart 61,832 of Freedom’s 123,665 preferred shares (the ‘Stock Power’).”

The stock power was drafted by Scaglia’s corporate accountant Jeffrey Fineman of accounting firm DDK & Co.; Fienman is named in Haart’s lawsuit.

But, as Zurn writes, “the Stock Power, by its own terms, does not transfer half of Scaglia’s 123,665 preferred shares. Rather, it transfers one half share less than half, or 49.9995957 [percent], of those preferred shares. Assuming the Stock Power was effective, Scaglia continued to hold the bare majority — 50.0004043 [percent] — of Freedom’s preferred shares. Both Scaglia and Feinman testified this structure was intentional.”

But there’s more. According to the filing, Haart was aware that Scaglia had maintained a one-share advantage by early 2021. By May 2021, Scaglia was in contact with investment bank Jefferies Group about a potential SPAC or IPO. At the time, Zurn writes, Scaglia “was also hopeful that an upcoming Netflix series focusing on Haart would bring value to EWG and accelerate a potential deal.”

And while she discovered the stock “discrepancy” after the fact, she was aware of it when she filed her lawsuit. Zurn also highlights Haart’s efforts to pressure Fineman, whom Zurn characterizes as an “on-call personal assistant to Scaglia and Haart” to “parrot that she owned half of Freedom.”

“Haart continued leaning on Feinman after this litigation began,” adds Zurn, “When Feinman complained about unpaid bills Haart owed, Haart responded: ‘You want to get paid? Plz help me help you! I cannot pay you without the truth first coming out and being acknowledged as a 50 [percent] owner which you know better than anyone that I am.’”

In the end, the court rejected Haart’s claims that the judgement in Scaglia’s favor should be overturned because of Scaglia’s documented duplicity.

Zurn writes in a final, if syntactically challenged, conclusion: “The exercise of looking at the litigants’ hands reveals dirt on Haart’s.”

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Hot Summer Bags

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Backstory of Julia Haart's Battle

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad