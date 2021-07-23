MOONLIGHTING: A meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron wasn’t the only thing on Justin Bieber’s Paris agenda last month.

Rumors that the “Sorry” singer had taken advantage of his romantic getaway with wife Hailey Bieber in the French capital to shoot a Balenciaga campaign were confirmed on Friday, when the brand dropped the first of a series of portraits by American art photographer Katy Grannan.

To be revealed in three phases, the visuals also feature French actress Isabelle Huppert, alongside regular Balenciaga runway models Eliza Douglas, Awar Adhiero Odhiang, Anania Orgeas, Isabelle Weldon Herouard, Minttu Vesala, Litay Marcus, Emmanuel Culkin Mugisha, Abdou Diop, Taishi Suzuki and Hans Schmidt.

Shot on sets that evoke the atmosphere of Los Angeles parking lots, in a nod to Grannan’s street portraits, they show the models in seasonless ready-to-wear and accessories, including the Le Cagole handbag, named after derogatory French slang for people with a tacky dress sense.

Bieber wears the introduced DIY Runner sneakers, which feature a one-of-a-kind, handmade vintage look by using raw cuts, stitches and glue for the mesh and leather upper.

In the fall, Balenciaga unveiled a giant billboard on the side of the Louvre museum starring Cardi B, reclining on fake grass surrounded by kids’ toys. Stars including Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are regulars at creative director Demna Gvasalia’s runway shows, including his recent debut at Paris Couture Week.

