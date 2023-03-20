EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake Appears in First Louis Vuitton Ad

MAKING AN ENTRANCE: Justin Timberlake makes his campaign debut for Louis Vuitton in a new series of ads for the French luxury brand’s collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.



Following a first round of images lensed by Steven Meisel, which broke in late December, Vuitton is rolling out new portraits by the photographer to coincide with the second drop of the “Creating Infinity” collection.

In addition to Timberlake, the ads feature Cate Blanchett, tennis star Naomi Osaka, South Korean model and actress Hoyeon Jung, French actress Léa Seydoux and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu.

Timberlake, accompanied by his wife Jessica Biel, attended his first Vuitton show in October 2019. The two were a ubiquitous presence at men’s fashion week in Paris last June, attending shows by Vuitton, Dior and Kenzo — all brands owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Nonetheless, the “SexyBack” singer is not an official Vuitton brand ambassador but rather a “friend of the house,” a spokeswoman clarified.

Justin Timberlake Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

For the new campaign, makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team painted the faces and bodies of the models with colorful motifs inspired by Kusama’s distinctive designs, which appear on Capucines and Monogram handbags touted by the celebrities.

A flower crawls up Blanchett’s neck and across her jaw, while colorful pumpkins run down Timberlake’s arm. A face encircles Seydoux’s eye, while big blue dots appear on Jung’s face and collarbone.

Under the creative direction of Ferdinando Verderi, the campaign was styled by Carine Roitfeld, with Guido in charge of hair. The ads broke on Monday in Japanese magazines and will appear on billboards from Wednesday.

Creations from drop two of the collaboration will be available in Vuitton stores worldwide on March 31, as reported.