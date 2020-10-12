Kanye West Releases First Presidential Campaign Video

Kanye West has released the first video for his 2020 presidential campaign just 22 days before Election Day.

The rapper-fashion designer-turned-politician posted the video on his Instagram account, showing a video of himself intermixed with images of various families and prayer groups.

“What is America’s destiny?” West asks at the beginning of the video. “What is best for the nation? Our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all of these things together as a people to contemplate our future. To live up to our dream, we must have vision.”

West spends the majority of the video talking about the importance of faith and prayer and how both will help build a better country.

“We have to act on faith with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things,” he says. “We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be.”

The video ends with a text graphic calling on viewers to write in West’s name on their ballots.

Although West initially proclaimed he would be running for president in 2020 during his speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, the rapper made headlines this summer when he officially announced his long-shot presidential campaign.

