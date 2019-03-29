The new leadership generation at Hearst Magazines is already getting awards.

Kate Lewis, chief content officer at the publisher for less than a year, is set to receive a Matrix Award during this year’s event of the same name, which broadly celebrates women working in the media/communications industry. Jessica Pels, the new editor in chief of Cosmopolitan, will present Lewis with her award during the May ceremony.

Pels was selected to present Lewis because the women have worked together since their days at Condé Nast, with Lewis serving as something of a mentor, a theme of the awards. With some of her typical enthusiasm, Lewis said “being part of this amazing, powerful group of women is such an honor.”

“I remember all the big-time editors going off to this event every year when I first was starting out,” Lewis added, “and now I’m not only going to the event but am accepting the award.”

Lewis is receiving the award based on her entire tenure at Hearst, where she started more than five years ago as a vice president of content operations and editorial director.

Other award recipients this year include Padma Lakshmi, host and producer of “Top Chef” and an advocate for women’s health initiatives; Jeanine Liburd, chief marketing and communications officer for BET Networks, and Norah O’Donnell, cohost of “CBS This Morning.” Mika Brzezinski, cohost of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and a Matrix award winner last year, will be hosting the ceremony.

Judith Harrison, president of the New York Women in Communications, said this year’s slate of award winners “represent the best of our industry” and that their “impact is felt far and wide.”

This is the 49th annual Matrix Awards, which are put on by the NYWICI, a foundation that aims to support and advance women working in communications, media and advertising. This years event is hosted by Bloomberg Media Group. Some past award recipients are Joanna Coles (predecessor at Hearst of Kate Lewis), Tina Fey, Meryl Streep, Arianna Huffington and Gretchen Carlson.

