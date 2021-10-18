Skip to main content
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Kate Moss Guest Edits Fall Issue of Self Service Magazine

The British models wears nothing but a white T-shirt on the covers for the issue, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

The cover of Self Service magazine
The cover of Self Service magazine guest edited by Kate Moss. Courtesy of Self Service

BARE ESSENTIALS: Kate Moss is the guest editor for the fall issue of Self Service magazine, featuring two covers photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Emmanuelle Alt, in her first high-profile project since leaving Vogue Paris.

In the black-and-white shots, Moss sports barely-there makeup and wears nothing but a white off-the-shoulder T-shirt by Majestic Filatures. She is seen holding a cigarette in one of the images.

The British supermodel oversaw all aspects of the magazine, from features to portfolios by David Sims, Guido Palau and Jake Chapman, and fashion shoots by the likes of Alasdair McLellan, Karim Sadli and her partner Nikolai von Bismarck. 

She asked eight fellow models, including Helena Christensen, Shalom Harlow, Christy Turlington Burns and Amber Valletta, to recount their favorite fashion show circuit moments. In turn, 28 industry figures and longtime collaborators, such as David Bailey, John Galliano, Vivienne Westwood and Anna Wintour, sent questions for Moss.

“Kate, if you could swap wardrobes with anyone in history, who would it be?” Wintour asked. “The Merchesa Casati,” Moss replied.

The cover of Self Service magazine guest edited by Kate Moss.
The cover of Self Service magazine guest edited by Kate Moss. Courtesy of Self Service

In his editorial letter, Ezra Petronio said the issue was the fruit of six months of “stimulating and passionate conversations, Zoom meetings and my longest-ever WhatsApp feed.” He lauded Moss for her timeless style, comparing her to fashion icons including Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe.

“For decades, we have seen you grow and evolve and have remained inspired by your sincerity and uniqueness, your grace and nonchalance, your emotionality and authenticity.

“Your self-confidence and personal integrity, your undiluted passion, resilience, and this intrinsic desire for freedom have been admirable and formidable – making you into the person and living legend you have become today,” he said.

The issue is due to hit newstands on Wednesday.

