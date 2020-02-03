MULTITASKING KATE: Kate Moss sure can juggle. Not only did she interview Rei Kawakubo for the latest issue of Love magazine, which is out on Monday — she also wears Comme des Garçons clothing in a shoot by Call This Number, Steve Mackey and Douglas Hart, styled by Panos Yiapanis.

In the interview, entitled “Comme on Kate!,” Kawakubo tells Moss: “I believe that 1 plus 1 can equal 3 or 4. Unexpected accidents happen. But the two things coming together must be strong creation to start with.”

The issue is called Chaos & Control and editor in chief Katie Grand said she wanted to look at the current “punk hope within the fashion community, similar to the faith people had in the idea of ‘the new’ that was current a century ago — the belief that new ideas can make life better for everyone.”

Grand also wanted to hand power back to fashion and its makers, and put the stylists in the driver’s seat. She is working with Fran Burns again, for the first time in a decade, and has invited the stylist Ibrahim Kamara back to the party, too. Love is also working with Law Roach and other stylists for the first time.

“When it came to commissioning, I had been thinking a lot about ‘fashion’ and what that meant in today’s world. It seems to be riding high on a genuinely punk ethos at the moment: anyone can pick up a camera and have a go at being a photographer, while the stylists who are rapidly rising to the top, such as Ibrahim Kamara, have an anarchic disregard for luxury’s old hierarchies,” Grand said.

Although not a punk character in the traditional sense, Salma Hayek also features in the magazine, laying bare her many sides. “When you believe in something, then you can fight for it.” She then goes on to discuss the true meaning of extravagance.