Kate Spade New York’s Spring Campaign Encourages Consumers to Find Joy in Everyday Moments

Kate Spade New York’s spring campaign consists of six vignettes that capture the spontaneity of spring and the energy it evokes.

Shot by Cass Bird and styled by Stella Greenspan, the campaign features models Birgit Kos, Mayowa Nicholas and Dilone Altagracia, and highlights such moments as a glimpse of the first butterfly of the season and an afternoon in the park with a friend.

“Birthdays, anniversaries and holidays come once a year, but we often overlook the small celebrations that come every day,” said Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer of Kate Spade New York. “This season is about inspiring our community to find the extraordinary in the ordinary…from crushing a presentation at work, to getting your children out the door on time, to the first arm day you can go outside with a bare leg. The word is facing very challenging times, but our brand has always stood for joy, whimsy and optimism, and our spring campaign is a beautiful expression of that spirit.”

A look from Kate Spade’s spring campaign. Cass Bird, courtesy shot.

The campaign breaks March 9 across digital and physical touch points in New York City. It will appear in subway station takeovers at Rockefeller Center, Broadway-Lafayette and The Oculus at the World Trade Center. It will also appear in a branded insert in the New York Times Sunday Style section on March 13 — a first for the brand.

An experiential double-decker bus will drive through New York City during the month of March, parking near Kate Spade New York stores. Digitally, consumers can shop directly from the campaign across platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. Campaign content is supplemented through digital creators.

