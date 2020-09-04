LONDON – Katie Grand, the founding editor of the Condé Nast-owned title Love magazine, is leaving after 12 years on the job. Grand, one of London’s foremost fashion editors, was known for her democratic approach to fashion and bold coverage, tackling various industry issues including size, race, gender, and taking an inclusive approach to beauty.

She always looked at fashion through the broader lens of politics and society.

In a social media post, Grand, whose title was editor-in-chief, said it was the right time for her to leave: “The world has changed and I have changed, and what is important is now so clear. Telling beautiful and important stories will never change. But it’s time for something new, it’s time for something different.”

Going forward, Grand will be working with the Lee Alexander McQueen Sarabande Foundation in London, and with the Red Cross.

Condé Nast said a successor would be named in due course.