KCD Worldwide is moving its Los Angeles office and showroom to the new outpost of social club and coworking space Spring Place Beverly Hills. The fashion public relations and brand service agency’s new headquarters at 9800 Wilshire Boulevard will handle all West Coast operations, including celebrity and VIP dressing, regional media relations and event management. The office will be led by Matthew Bires, vice president of public relations, who has been spearheading the growth of the agency’s L.A. business since KCD put down stakes there in March 2015.

“We are thrilled to join the creative community that makes up Spring Place Beverly Hills,” Ed Filipowski, co-chairman of KCD Worldwide, said in a statement. “This relocation stems from a long-lasting relationship with Spring Place, who we partnered with to open our London office back in 2012. We’re excited to share this new space with our industry friends and clients.”

Spring Place Beverly Hills opened Oct. 29 with 40,000 square feet of space created by Marciano Art Foundation architect Kulapat Yantrasast, including a rooftop overlooking the Hollywood Hills, a full-service restaurant, screening room, library and soon-to-open photography studio. “The amenities perfectly align with our clients’ needs. From hosting large parties to intimate press days, KCD Los Angeles will utilize all that Spring Place has to offer,” Bires noted.

Previously, KCD’s West Coast business, which supports clients such as Balmain, Delpozo, Escada, Mugler and Farfetch, was run out of a residence. The new L.A. office is the latest development in an expansion plan for KCD, which also has offices in New York, London and Paris. In 2017, the agency revealed a new leadership team and moved its New York offices to 475 Tenth Avenue, adjacent to the Hudson Yards district. With 17,000 square feet, the space includes Showroom 475, a suite available for designer and brand activations.