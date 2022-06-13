KCD Paris Appoints Alexis Arnault as Partner, Media Relations

Alexis Arnault has been promoted to partner, media relations at KCD Paris.

Arnault will leave his current role as managing director of media relations, a post he has held since October 2017. He will work alongside Laurence Laure, partner and managing director of the KCD Paris office, to transition the office ahead of her retirement this fall.

As partner, Arnault will lead the KCD Paris office while developing and implementing strategic direction and vision for the agency alongside chairman Julie Mannion and KCD’s six global partners in New York, Paris and London.

Laure was hired when KCD was looking to expand into Europe with a Paris office. KCD Paris opened in 1999 and Laure led the financial structure and business development. She also served as mentor and leader to the Paris team, which has grown from three to more than 25 people today.

“Laurence will be missed tremendously,” said Mannion. “She is the heart of our Paris office and has been instrumental in its growth and development. We are excited for her next chapter, but she will always remain in the KCD family.”

During his 18-year tenure at KCD Paris, Arnault has been an integral part of the Paris Media Relations team, which serves as the European hub for the agency. He has led key accounts including Balmain, Mugler, Gap, Ami, Wooyoungmi and Amazon Fashion, most recently working with Marine Serre, Brunello Cucinelli and Iris van Herpen, as well as on events and initiatives for brands including Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta and Giorgio Armani. As managing director, Arnault has been responsible for developing the Paris Media Relations team and growing new business for the Paris office and the KCD Media Relations Group worldwide.

“Alexis provides strategic leadership for the agency’s clients, which has led to the continued growth of KCD in the European market,” Mannion said. “His dedication to the team, which has doubled in size since his start at the agency, is immeasurable and we are proud to have him continue to lead the office and agency from both a client and structural perspective.”

