KCD Promotes Westgarth, Beynon and Deeny to Senior VP, Media Relations

KCD has promoted Dale Westgarth, Julie Beynon and James Deeny to senior vice presidents of media relations. They are established leaders both globally and within their respective offices in London, New York and Paris.

During his eight-year tenure with KCD London, Westgarth has led several key clients through designer transitions and establishment of new codes and strategies. He has also engaged and secured new clients, helping to grow the agency’s European network.

Dale Westgarth

Beynon joined KCD New York in 2018 after several years on the client side at companies such as Calvin Klein and Michael Kors, helping brands to grow within the editorial landscape, and she has developed key industry relationships.

Since Deeny joined the agency in Paris in 2021, he has leveraged his expertise in working with luxury brands and emerging voices in the industry. Earlier, he held public relations roles at Kenzo and Dries Van Noten.

James Deeny

“We are so proud to promote Dale, Julie and James as senior vice presidents in the media relations group. Collectively, they represent a network of industry knowledge and relationships that are invaluable to our clients and our team,” said Rachna Shah, partner and managing director, KCD.

The three executives will focus on strategic direction and will continue to work on business development and agency growth.