KCD Taps Laura Birbrower as Partner, Fashion Services

Laura Birbrower has been promoted to partner, Fashion Services at KCD. She is currently senior vice president of Fashion Services, a division of the Creative Services Team which she has led since 2017.

The Fashion Services Division, spearheaded by Birbrower, is responsible for supporting designers and brands in providing a core organizational foundation and building their creative teams for fashion shows and campaigns, managing the collection development process and leading the backstage elements for these clients. Recent key clients have included Coach, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton and Savage x Fenty.

“Laura has the unique ability to support and create a strong synergy of creatives around designers. She has a deep respect and understanding of key talents in the industry and how each individual perspective can contribute to create a powerful vision,” said Julie Mannion, chairman of KCD. “Her innate and intuitive understanding of fashion and calm leadership during what can be a very stressful time for a designer, has been instrumental in some of the agency’s most defining events.”

Birbrower, who joined KCD in 2005, will lead the Fashion Services Division while developing and implementing strategic direction and vision for the agency alongside Mannion and KCD’s six global partners in New York, Paris and London.

