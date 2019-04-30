ENTER THE MATRIX: A dark and brooding Keanu Reeves features in the new Saint Laurent campaign.

Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of the brand, caused quite an online stir when he posted a picture of Saint Laurent’s new face on his Instagram account Tuesday morning, which has already gathered over 24,000 likes — it’s the first time the 54-year-old actor poses for a fashion brand.

Shot in monochrome by photographer David Sims, the “Point Break,” “Speed and “Matrix” star, who is currently sporting chin-length hair in keeping with his latest starring role in the upcoming film “John Wick Chapter 3,” is pictured wearing a leather jacket over a polka-dot shirt in one of the pictures, as well as aviator sunglasses and a pinstriped suit jacket in another.

Reeves succeeds rapper Travis Scott, who was chosen by Vaccarello to be the face of the Saint Laurent spring 2019 men’s collection.