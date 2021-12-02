Kenya Hunt Appointed Editor in Chief of Elle UK

LONDON – Kenya Hunt, one of the winners of this year’s Global Leader of Change Award at the Fashion Awards, has been named the new editor in chief of Elle UK, overseeing print, digital and experiential content, effective from March 7, 2022.

She will be supported by executive editors Natasha Bird and Alice Wignall, and work on the commercial side with Jacqueline Euwe, Hearst UK’s chief luxury officer.

Hunt is the author of “Girl: Essays on Black Womanhood,” and the founder of R.O.O.M Mentoring, a program that advocates greater diversity within the fashion industry. She was also the deputy editor at Grazia, and has held the same title at Elle UK before that.

“Elle UK has always been a space to be bold and brave,” said Hunt “[It’s] a place of possibility and discovery that seamlessly weaves fashion and beauty with the cultural and political. And these are fascinating, momentous and nail-biting times that we are all navigating.

“So I’m deeply honored to re-join this important brand I’ve long admired and its first-rate team to connect with an inclusive audience of women as we reimagine an exciting way forward together in this ever-changing world we’re living in,” she added.

Matt Hayes, chief international brand officer of Hearst UK, the parent company of Elle and Harper’s Bazaar, praised Hunt as “a fantastic editor, with a hugely influential voice.”

“Kenya is extremely well-respected in the luxury and fashion industry and is the perfect person to lead this next chapter of the iconic Elle UK brand,” he added.