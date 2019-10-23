BETWEEN THE CRACKS: After working with Daniel Arsham on the set design and some items from his spring 2019 collection, Dior men’s wear designer Kim Jones has tapped the U.S. artist to help create the advertising campaign for the line.

The images, shot by Steven Meisel, feature Arsham’s life-size eroded sculpture evoking the time-traveling DeLorean car in the Eighties film classic “Back to the Future” — part of a concept the artist has dubbed “fictional archeology.”

It echoes the elaborate show set, which featured a room dotted with petrified objects evoking the label’s founder, Christian Dior. “This advertising campaign reflects on Dior’s past and future in a cool, timeless way,” Jones said in a statement.

Models Braien Vaiksaar, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Serigne Lam, Kohei Takabatake and Liam Marquant pose in graphic gray and blue outfits accessorized with suitcases and clutches from Dior’s exclusive collaboration with German luggage-maker Rimowa, also part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

The men’s ad campaign, set to break in print on Oct. 24, was art directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styled by Melanie Ward. The makeup was by Pat McGrath and hair by Guido Palau.