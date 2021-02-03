LONDON — Condé Nast Russia has named Ksenia Solovieva editor in chief of Vogue Russia. She will succeed Masha Fedorova, who has decided to step down from the role, the publisher said Wednesday.

Solovieva joined Condé in 2007 as beauty director of the local edition of Tatler. She was quickly promoted to deputy editor, and in 2010 became editor in chief of the title.

Condé said under Solovieva, Tatler evolved into “one of the most widely read and cited glossy magazines in Russia,” and a multimedia brand with an audience of more than 3 million readers.

Anita Gigovskaya, president and managing director of Condé Nast Russia, described Solovieva as a professional who “combines talent and discipline, a rare match” and was one of the first editors of glossy magazines to embrace digital media.

She singlehandedly edited Tatler Russia’s Instagram account since its launch, and in 2016 initiated the successful revamping of Tatler Russia’s website; launched the Tatler-Butler channel in Telegram, and spearheaded important cultural projects, including the Debutantes Ball, and the traditional September Tatler Schools supplement.

“I am sure that Ksenia will bring a lot of new valuable context to the Russian Vogue, and I am pleased to witness such an important new step in her career,” Gigovskaya said.

Gigovskaya also thanked Fedorova for nearly 20 years of work at Condé Nast.

“Masha has done so much for us — her contribution to the development of GQ, then Glamour and Vogue, to the professional growth of many editorial talents. I wish Masha huge success for her future projects.”

Condé Nast Russia said it will reveal the appointment of the editor in chief of the local edition of Tatler soon.

The Vogue Russia appointment comes after a shakeup at the European editions of Condé Nast.

As reported in December, Anna Wintour was named chief content officer of Condé Nast, while Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, was promoted to European editorial director of Vogue for the markets owned and operated by Condé Nast, which include the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Both moves followed a mass exodus of European executives and editors at the end of 2020, including Vogue Germany and Spain editors in chief Christiane Arp and Eugenia de la Torriente, respectively; Condé Nast Italia’s chief executive officer Fedele Usai, and Condé Nast Italia’s editorial director Luca Dini.