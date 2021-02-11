Branding and communications executives Laetitia Hirschy and Ariana Sellefyan have formed a global public relations, brand production and marketing partnership focusing on the ultra-high-net-worth consumer with the creation of Kaaviar PR and Ardevie.

Kaaviar PR is helmed by Hirschy in New York, while Ardevie is headed by Sellefyan in Geneva. The two executives bring more than 15 years of global experience in luxury p.r., marketing and media having worked with brands such as Bulgari, Patek Philippe, Jet Aviation and Vinitaly.

“We see this challenging time as an opportunity, as ultra-high-net-worth individuals have seen their purchasing power increase and remain eager to purchase luxury goods,” Hirschy said. Sellefyan added, “Now more than ever, it is essential for luxury brands to work with the right agency; one that truly understands the ultra-high-net-worth individuals’ mindset and knows how to attract them.”

The duo launch with a roaster of clients that includes Space 85, a jewelry gallery of high-end, handcrafted jewelry designers; Oliver Smith Jeweler, a jeweler and vintage watch boutique based in Scottsdale and Aspen, and Collective Horology, an exclusive community of watch collectors.

