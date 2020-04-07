Lafayette 148, which has been active on the health-care front making surgical gowns with Crye Precision, a design and manufacturing company based in the Brooklyn Navy Yard for COVID-19 relief, has launched a spring campaign called #UnordinaryWomen.

The women’s fashion brand, headed by Deirdre Quinn, cofounder and chief executive officer, is acknowledging makers of change — brave, boundary-breaking women using their power to change lives. The initiative benefits Girl Rising, a nonprofit that promotes girls rights and education around the globe. A live Zoom celebration and seminar, titled “Unordinary Times, Extraordinary Conversations,” will be held May 7 featuring a discussion among the campaign’s nine #UnordinaryWomen honorees.

“In these unordinary times, we all need to be inspired,” Quinn said. “Now more than ever, we need stories that show us the power of lifting each other up. As a company led by women for women, we’re committed to nurturing girls and helping them flourish through education so they can become the next generation of #UnordinaryWomen. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created.”

This is the company’s second annual #UnordinaryWomen campaign.

With its own design studio and production facility, Lafayette 148 New York is one of the few vertically integrated fashion brands. Its collection is distributed online at lafayette148nyc.com, Tmall and in 24 freestanding boutiques in the U.S. and China, a well as in specialty stores and luxury department stores. While the U.S. brick-and-mortar stores remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese boutiques are back up and running.

The campaign, launching this week on Lafayette 148’s web site and social channels (Instagram and Facebook), tells the stories of nine #UnordinaryWomen: Peggy Whitson, NASA chief astronaut and the first female commander of the International Space Station; Amy Sherald, groundbreaking contemporary painter and first African-American woman to paint an official First Lady portrait; Anne Pasternak, first woman director of the Brooklyn Museum; Christina Lowery, cofounder and ceo of Girl Rising; Brittany Packnett Cunningham, activist, contributor to NBC News and MSNBC and cohost of Pod Save the People; Julissa Arce, best-selling author of “My (Underground) American Dream,” and undocumented immigrant turned Wall Street executive; Meena Harris, ceo and founder of Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign; Maria Brito, art advisor and consultant to some of the world’s most prominent collectors, and Siqi Mou, founder and ceo of HelloAva.

The campaign, which consists of portraits, was photographed by Sophie Elgort and styled by Meredith Koop. In addition to the portraits, the women’s stories are brought to life through a series of firms sharing the challenges, triumphs and their perseverance. A dedicated short film also shares the work of Girl Rising. For every post and comment on Lafayette 148’s Instagram and Facebook, using the hashtag #148UnordinaryWomen, Lafayette 148 will donate $10 to Girl Rising through May 15.

“Behind every unordinary woman are countless women who have inspired and supported her along the way,” Quinn said. “In this unordinary moment, we have no choice but to come together, rise to the challenges we’re facing and push ourselves to be extraordinary. If ever there was a time when we need to tell and shares these stores, this is it.”