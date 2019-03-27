HEAVY METAL: Dior’s latest campaign channels the key elements of its men’s pre-fall show in Tokyo last November: a background of laser lights and a futuristic logo designed by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, whose nearly 40-foot-tall metallic sculpture of a sexy female robot figure was the centerpiece of the catwalk display.

Shot by Steven Meisel, with art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, the images highlight the shimmering effect of the clothes and accessories, including a limited-edition collector’s edition of the Saddle bag in polished metal.

“I wanted the campaign to catch the energy of the Tokyo show, with the amazing laser lights of the finale,” said Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s wear at Dior. The ads, which will break on April 1, were styled by Melanie Ward, with makeup by Pat McGrath and hair by Guido Palau.