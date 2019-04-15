Laura Sapp has been named head of talent for IAC. She succeeds former head of talent Sharfi Farhana, who has become senior vice president of talent and acquisition management at IAC’s ANGI Homeservices.

Sapp will oversee executive recruitment, talent management, and internal growth and mobility for IAC Corporate and its portfolio of leading media and technology businesses, including Vimeo, Dotdash, The Daily Beast and BlueCrew.

She reports to Julie Chun, vice president and head of human resources at IAC.

Sapp started her career at IAC nearly 20 years ago as the assistant to IAC chairman Barry Diller.

Most recently, she was senior director, recruitment and h.r. for IAC’s Match Group in Dallas, where she was responsible for leading all recruitment, employer branding and immigration needs across Match Group’s brands. Before that she was director of recruitment and h.r. for InstantAction, an online video gaming company, and earlier served as manager of h.r. and recruitment for IAC.