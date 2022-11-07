Law Roach to Receive CFDA’s First Stylist Award

Few stylists have risen to the levels of widespread recognition that Law Roach has. Roach, a self-proclaimed image architect, has been a fixture in the industry since the late 2000s when he worked at Chicago’s Deliciously Vintage boutique. Through the last two decades, Roach has become an in-demand stylist, working with the likes of Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington and, most notably, Zendaya, whom he’s worked with since the starlet was 14 years old and whom he’s helped become one of today’s most fashionable celebrities.

Roach’s styling expertise has earned him an array of other roles, including as a judge on “America’s Next Top Model” and HBO Max’s “Legendary,” in addition to being awarded with the CFDA’s very first Stylist Award, which he said is his biggest highlight of the year, stating: “When I got the phone call saying I was the first-ever stylist to be recognized with an award from the CFDA, how can I beat that, right?”