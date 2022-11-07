×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

CFDA: Supporting the Next Generation of Fashion Designers With Scholarships and Mentorship

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Law Roach to Receive CFDA’s First Stylist Award

The stylist and "image architect" has worked with everyone from Celine Dion and Kerry Washington to Zendaya, who he's helped become one of today's most fashionable celebrities.

Few stylists have risen to the levels of widespread recognition that Law Roach has. Roach, a self-proclaimed image architect, has been a fixture in the industry since the late 2000s when he worked at Chicago’s Deliciously Vintage boutique. Through the last two decades, Roach has become an in-demand stylist, working with the likes of Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington and, most notably, Zendaya, whom he’s worked with since the starlet was 14 years old and whom he’s helped become one of today’s most fashionable celebrities. 

Roach’s styling expertise has earned him an array of other roles, including as a judge on “America’s Next Top Model” and HBO Max’s “Legendary,” in addition to being awarded with the CFDA’s very first Stylist Award, which he said is his biggest highlight of the year, stating: “When I got the phone call saying I was the first-ever stylist to be recognized with an award from the CFDA, how can I beat that, right?” 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Law Roach to Receive CFDA's First-ever Stylist Award

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

