Lede Company Acquires Paris Agency OBCM

OBCM, headed by Olivier Bourgis, will become Lede Paris, continuing the American firm's global expansion.

Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, Meredith O'Sullivan and Christine Su of The Lede Company.
Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, Meredith O'Sullivan and Christine Su of The Lede Company.

LEDE POSITION: Continuing its European expansion, The Lede Company is acquiring Paris-based communications and marketing agency OBCM.

Financial terms were not disclosed. OBCM, headed by Olivier Bourgis, will become Lede Paris, and as its managing director will report to Lede’s four cofounders and co-chief executive officers: Amanda Silverman, Christine Su, Meredith O’Sullivan and Sarah Rothman.

Lede — which bills itself as a full-service strategy, communications, integrated marketing and social-impact consulting firm — opened a London office last year.

Founded by Bourgis in 2013, OCBM has specialized in public and press relations and events for such clients as Sandro, Pandora, Free People, Wolford and Li-Ning. In 2021, it acquired fellow Paris-based PR firm Ritual Projects, which had been known for representing edgy brands like Area, Y/Project and GmbH.

Olivier Bourgis of OBCM.

In a statement shared with WWD, Su said the plan is to maintain the identity of OBCM, which she described as a “powerhouse of an agency that has earned the trust of its many high-profile partners.”

Bourgis lauded Lede’s founders for crafting “tailor-made strategies that respect and support clients on reaching their goals.” OBCM counts around 20 employees.

Founded in 2018, The Lede Company works with a long list of major celebrities, headlined by Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga, Charlize Theron, Penelope Cruz and Emma Stone. Fashion brands in its large bouquet of clients include Thom Browne, Savage x Fenty, Kenzo, Altuzarra and Violet Grey.

