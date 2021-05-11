CONTINENTAL DRIFT: Yannick Angelloz-Nicoud, most recently worldwide communication director at Bottega Veneta in Milan, started this week at Lemaire in Paris as marketing and communications director.

Last year, Lemaire embarked on an ambitious expansion drive, bulking up its e-commerce operations, building new headquarters on the Place des Vosges in the heart of Paris, and drawing up plans to open two stores in Asia.

The brand, codesigned by Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, told WWD it aims to double sales over the next two years.

Angelloz-Nicoud has had a long and varied career in communications and public relations. Before joining Bottega Veneta in 2017, he was at Hugo Boss for four years. From 2010 to 2013, he served the Giorgio Armani brand as worldwide public relations director.

Angelloz-Nicoud cut his teeth at Yohji Yamamoto and Michèle Montagne in Paris before moving to Milan in 2007 to join the Prada Group as Miu Miu communications director.

Lemaire founded the label in 1991. Following 10 years leading artistic direction at Lacoste, the designer relaunched the brand in 2007, and was joined by Tran two years later. Lemaire was also creative director of women’s collections at Hermès from 2010 to 2014.

In 2018, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. took a minority stake in Lemaire. The label generates 85 percent of its sales outside of France, including around 35 percent in Asia and 35 percent in North America. Sales in the year to the end of March 2020 were around 19 million euros.

