College Fashionista on Friday will try its hand at the conference business, tapping Allure and Flesh Beauty founder Linda Wells to keynote its first attempt in the events space.

The move had been expected after College Fashionista founder and executive director Amy Levin hinted at the possibility earlier this year in an interview with WWD. The brand, originally started as an online site with content aimed at college students, last year began testing its reach in the physical world with its CF Clubhouse concept — a hangout and work space that also hosted educational events. The last one was held in June in New York and was dubbed a “huge success” by Levin. Another, she said, is slated for June 2019.

College Fashionista became part of Clique Brands Inc. in 2016 when the digital media firm acquired College Fashionista on undisclosed terms folding it into a portfolio that also includes businesses such as Who What Wear, Byrdie, MyDomaine and Obsessee.

Conferences are one way of continuing to push the brand out to the market from beyond the online experience. The C Future Conference, while the agenda is somewhat similar to competing conferences such as the Girlboss Rally and Create & Cultivate, looks to be unique by going directly to college students many times in places outside of primary markets.

“We really feel like our competitive advantage is that we are going to be doing these conference experiences on college campuses,” Levin said. “The majority of competitor conferences are located in major cities…. We’ll actually be popping up on the campuses of our top schools.”

C Future will be held at the Fashion Institute of Technology, open to all New York City college students. The space allows for a maximum of 270 people, with Levin estimating nearly 700 students are likely to attend the conference’s different sessions throughout the day.

The conference was driven by research indicating an interest among those following the brand for an event that was affordable and accessible, the company said.

“It’s definitely going to be a new revenue stream for our business,” Levin said of how the company’s viewing the conference space moving forward.

She said revenue generation will come from both company sponsorships as well as an eventual move to a ticketed format next year when a series of conferences — in places yet to be announced — is rolled out.

“We’re still working through all those details and using FIT as a test to really iterate,” Levin said when asked about future pricing.

The programming, because of College Fashionista’s following among the college set, is geared toward helping attendees with career development. Day-of discussions will focus on brand building, social media and the future of the media business with speakers hailing from Goop, Allure, Vogue, Girlfriend Collective and Dolce & Gabbana. There will also be executives from other Clique Brands divisions.