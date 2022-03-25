Lindsay Peoples to Be Honored by Pratt Institute

The Cut’s editor in chief Lindsay Peoples is to be honored by the Pratt Institute at its upcoming fashion show for graduating students. It returns to Brooklyn this year, taking place at Building 77 in the Brooklyn Navy Yard on May 5.

Pratt Institute said Peoples, who rejoined The Cut as editor in chief at the beginning of last year, will receive the fashion visionary award for her journalistic work and commitment to representation and inclusivity in the field of fashion and beyond.

“We are thrilled to honor Lindsay Peoples at this year’s fashion show,” said Jennifer Minniti, chair of Pratt Fashion and inaugural Jane B. Nord professor of fashion design. “Her unwavering dedication to diversity and inclusion in fashion, journalism and beyond is an inspiration not only to our students, but the Institute at large.”

As editor in chief of The Cut, Peoples oversees all editorial content, events, brand extensions and more, conceiving of the strategic direction for the site’s next chapter. She is also the cofounder of the Black in Fashion Council, which holds fashion and beauty brands accountable to their diversity initiatives.

Previously, Peoples was editor in chief of Teen Vogue and under her leadership, the publication launched Generation Next, a mentorship initiative that invited six diverse designers to showcase their lines at New York Fashion Week. Prior to joining Teen Vogue, Peoples was a fashion market editor at The Cut and a fashion market reporter at Style.com.

At the show, Pratt’s top graduating seniors will each present a runway collection composed of eight to 15 complete looks, including accessories. The rigorous program is interdisciplinary in nature, closely allied with illustration, photography, film, performance, visual studies and material culture.

Past honorees have included Kerby Jean-Raymond, Gabriela Hearst, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Francisco Costa, Thom Browne and Hamish Bowles.