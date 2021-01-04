Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner is heading back to The Cut.

Sources told WWD that Peoples Wagner was set to become editor in chief of New York Magazine’s fashion vertical, where she worked as a fashion market editor for more than three years before taking on the top editor’s role at Condé Nast-owned Teen Vogue.

Representatives for both New York Magazine and Condé Nast initially did not respond to request for comment, although a report in The New York Times later confirmed the news.



She is taking the reins from Stella Bugbee, her former editor, who is stepping down after nine years at the helm.

Bugbee’s not leaving the company, though, and will stay on at New York Magazine as editor at large, focusing on journalism projects that span both print and digital. She’ll also continue to serve as an executive producer of The Cut’s podcast and will pen a regular column about culture, fashion and politics for the vertical, which publisher Vox said hit a record 14 million-plus readers in June.

“This is a decision I’ve been mulling for a while, even before the pandemic. It was something that I thought about long and hard…and ultimately decided on doing now. It’s been a very challenging year for everybody but as we settle into a ‘new normal’ way of working, it seems like the right time to think about the future,” Bugbee told staffers in a memo back in October.

In a New York Times feature about Peoples Wagner, Bugbee said of working with her: “She was really excited about featuring new talent and undiscovered talent. She would come to me on a regular basis with a roster of people and say, ‘This person is going to be a really big person.’ I trusted her because she was always right.”

In addition to her work at Teen Vogue, Peoples Wagner cofounded the Black in Fashion Council to hold fashion and beauty brands accountable to their diversity initiatives. It plans to publish its first report in 2021.

For more, see:

Stella Bugbee Steps Down as EIC of The Cut

Teen Vogue Unveils Generation Next Designers

Teen Vogue Names New Top Editor From The Cut