L’Officiel Claims It Has Made Settlement Offer in Freelancers’ Suit

L’Officiel USA has made its first public statement since New York City officials slapped it with a lawsuit in November for allegedly failing to pay freelancers.

The U.S. outpost of the French luxury media brand has claimed that it made a formal settlement offer to the City of New York in December and is “currently in discussions with the city to finalize a settlement.”

While it declined to share any documentation, L’Officiel claimed that it has offered to arrange payment for all of the amounts due, which will be made within five business days of full execution of a settlement agreement. It did not disclose a monetary sum.

In a joint statement, L’Officiel’s board of directors said: “We are committed to cooperating with the city and to supporting freelance talent in the U.S. and around the world. We intend to lead the way to meaningful change across the industry.”

A spokesperson for the City of New York did not immediately respond to request for comment.

It sued L’Officiel through the Freelance Isn’t Free Act, which requires a hiring party to pay the freelance worker for the services provided on or before the date the compensation is due under the contract, or if the contract does not specify, no later than 30 days after the completion of the freelance worker’s services under the contract.

In the suit, it said the affected freelance workers, and the city as a whole, have suffered injury as a direct result of L’Officiel’s actions and that the city is entitled to injunctive relief, civil penalties and any other appropriate relief, while the injured freelance workers are entitled to recover double damages for violation of the payment provisions of FIFA.

“Freelancers are a valued part of New York City’s workforce and their work isn’t free,” said then-Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We will not allow L’Officiel to get away with reaping the benefits of our talented freelancers without paying them for their hard work. To those who break the law: New York City will hold you accountable.”

This is the first time New York City has sued a media company through FIFA, which was set up in 2017, and media outlets will no doubt be watching the outcome of this suit closely and wondering if more publishers could now be targeted through FIFA.

