L’Officiel Italia is kicking off the next phase of its course with “The Statement Issue,” which will hit newsstands Sept. 19.

Under the lead of Giampietro Baudo, who was appointed to the editor in chief post last March, as reported, the quarterly print publication has gathered six female personalities for its September edition, each gracing a different cover.

Hailing from different worlds, they include pop-star Kylie Minogue lensed in London by Richard Phipps and interviewed by designer Giambattista Valli; American actress Jennifer Connelly, who made her big screen debut in the 1984 movie “Once Upon a Time in America” directed by Sergio Leone; actress and singer Bella Thorne; Italian actress Miriam Leone; top model Isabeli Fontana, and Instagram star Sita Abellan.

“Together with a renovated team we conceived a bookzine, a magazine/book driven by fashion, which offers our readers interesting visual and textual cues,” Baudo explained. The issue will be available to purchase for three months.

Flanking the celebrity-packed issue, fashion editorials were lensed by the likes of Michel Comte, Vincent Peters, Gilad Sasporta, Marc Hibbert, Lorenzo Bringheli and Ronald Dick.

A special insert entirely dedicated to haute couture includes images from British photographer Harry Peccinotti, who shot the 1968 and 1969 Pirelli calendars. The most recent couture collections of Fendi, Dior and Dolce & Gabbana will appear on the insert’s pages accompanied by an essay written by fashion expert Pamela Golbin, who after a 25-year stint as chief curator of fashion and textiles of Paris’ Les Arts Décoratifs museum is set to step down at the end of the year.

“Couture is an essential part of our history and of L’Officiel’s,” said Baudo. “We tried to retrieve its important heritage by injecting a new modernity.”

A similar issue dedicated to men’s is set to be unveiled with the October edition of L’Officiel Hommes Italia.

In his role, Baudo replaces Gianluca Cantaro, who spent four years with L’Officiel before moving on to Nowfashion.com. Baudo joined the magazine after a stint as editor of Italian Esquire, which Hearst Magazines launched in 2017 as a digital outlet.

The editor oversees the print publication of L’Officiel Italia as well as the biannual L’Officiel Hommes and the media outlet’s digital operations.