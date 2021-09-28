L’Officiel Launches Virtual ‘House of Dreams’ to Mark 100 Years

Paris L’Officiel magazine will mark its 100th birthday with its House of Dreams exhibit, opening Thursday. While it is set to reflect on the last century, the exhibit will wholeheartedly embrace the future: it will be completely virtual and interactive.

Set up as a virtual museum, it will feature various rooms as experiences of major luxury brands including Valentino, Dior, Salvatore Ferragamo and Tiffany & Co., while other rooms are set up to explore timely topics in the fashion industry, including diversity and inclusion and the tradition of haute couture. The exhibition will roll out other rooms after the launch.

Not to miss out on the latest tech trend, official artwork of the fall 2021 cover featuring Jessica Chastain will be sold as an NFT. Paris L’Officiel has also marked its territory on NFT metaverse The Sandbox, where the magazine will take up permanent residence.

“This moment represents a new chapter for L’Officiel, as it redefines how cultural content is created, consumed and contextualized for a new generation of audiences across the world,” said Tonchi, consulting global chief creative officer.

The magazine will also release a hardcover physical book titled “L’Officiel 100: One Hundred People and Ideas From a Century in Fashion,” authored by Stefano Tonchi and set to be released by Marsilio in November.